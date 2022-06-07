On Friday, May 13, Governor McMaster signed into law legislation passed by the General Assembly that establishes early voting in South Carolina.
To help prepare for the upcoming June 14 primaries, Laurens County Voter Registration & Elections explains how voters can cast their ballots.
Sample ballots can be viewed at SCVotes.gov.
Polling Place on Election Day
- Open from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Check your polling place at scVOTES.gov before leaving to vote.
- Bring your Photo ID (or voter registration card if you do not have a Photo ID).
Early Voting
In-person absentee voting has now been replaced with a two-week early voting period. Any voter can visit an early-voting location in their county and vote like they would at their polling place on Election Day.
- Early-voting for June Primaries:
- Tuesday, May 31 – Friday, June 10. Closed Saturday and Sunday, June 4 – 5.
- 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Laurens Voter Registration & Elections office. Bolt Dr Complex. 205 Bolt Dr. Laurens. (Old Winn Dixie Building)
- Early-voting for June Runoffs:
- Wednesday, June 22 – Friday, June 24.
- Same hours and location as Primaries.
- Bring your Photo ID (or voter registration card if you do not have a Photo ID).
Absentee (by-mail only)
Absentee voting allows qualified voters to cast a ballot by mail prior to Election Day. In-Person Absentee Voting is no longer authorized by law.
Qualified voters include:
- Voters with disabilities.
- Voters sixty-five years of age or older.
- Members of the Armed Forces and Merchant Marines of the United States, their spouses, and dependents residing with them.
- Voters admitted to hospitals as emergency patients on the day of an election or within a four-day period before the election.
- Voters who, for one of the following reasons, are unable to vote in person on any day of the early-voting period or on Election Day.
- Employment obligations.
- Attending sick or physically disabled persons.
- Confined to a jail or pretrial facility pending disposition of arrest or trial.
- Absent from their county for any reason.
To vote absentee:
- Request an absentee application by phone, mail, or in person at your county voter registration office.
- Complete, sign and return the application to your county voter registration office by mail or in person.
- County offices will soon begin issuing new applications based on the new requirements.
- The old application will continue to be accepted through May 31.
- After May 31, only new applications meeting current requirements will be accepted.
- The deadline to return a new application is June 3.
- You will receive your absentee ballot in the mail.
- Vote and return your ballot to your county voter registration office by mail or in person no later than 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.
- Be sure to sign the voter’s oath and have the return envelope witnessed. There are no changes to the witness requirement in effect for the June Primaries. Witness requirement changes in the law go into effect in July.
- Photo ID will be required to return your ballot in person.
- Ballots returned by mail should be mailed no later than one week prior to election day to help ensure timely delivery.
Early voting will be conducted at the new Voter Register & Elections office at 205 Bolt Dr. in Laurens.
