Early voting opens on Monday, Oct. 24 for the November 8 general election.
Early voting is open Monday-Saturday, Oct. 24 – Nov. 5, from 8:30am-5pm. Early voting in Laurens County will take place at the new office of Laurens County Voter Registration & Elections at 105 Bolt Dr. in Laurens. For more information on early voting, visit https://scvotes.gov/voters/early-voting/.
Applications for an absentee ballot must be returned to the Voter Registration office by Friday, Oct 28.
The application for an absentee ballot must be returned to the county elections office either by U.S. mail or in person. Applications will not be accepted by fax or email and will not be accepted at early voting centers.
The deadline to return an application is 5:00 p.m. on the 11th day prior to the election. If a voter returns an application late, the voter’s only options are early voting or election day voting.
There are now eight qualifying reasons to vote absentee.
1. Persons with employment obligations which prevent them from voting during early voting hours for the duration of the early voting period, and during the hours the polls are open on election day.
2. Persons attending a sick or physically disabled person which prevents them from voting during early voting hours for the duration of the early voting period, and during the hours the polls are open on election day.
3. Persons confined to a jail or pretrial facility pending disposition of arrest or trial which prevents them from voting during early voting hours for the duration of the early voting period, and during the hours the polls are open on election day.
4. Persons who will be absent from their county of residence during early voting hours for the duration of the early voting period, and during the hours the polls are open on election day.
5. Persons with physical disabilities.
6. Persons sixty-five years of age or older.
7. Members of the Armed Forces and Merchant Marines of the United States, their spouses, and dependents residing with them.
8. Persons admitted to a hospital as an emergency patient on the day of the election or within a four-day period before the election
