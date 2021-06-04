Laurens School District 56 recently announced that Eastside Elementary is a 2020-2021 National Beta School of Merit. The school earned this recognition by offering National Beta to all eligible grades on their campus.
The National Beta School of Merit award is given to honor a club’s dedication and commitment to academic excellence. To achieve this prestigious honor, a school must include members from all eligible grade levels in their Beta club. This year, only 29% of Beta Clubs across the country received this award.
In a congratulatory letter to the school, Bobby Hart, CEO said “Thank you for your continued support of National Beta and commitment to developing future leaders!”
“We are glad to be able to recognize the hard work and academic achievement of our 4th and 5th grade students “says Beta sponsor, Ms. Bigham.
