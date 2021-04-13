The Eastside Elementary School Eagles planted tulips in October for Red Ribbon Week and those tulips have now bloomed on campus.
These beautiful, blooming tulips are not only reminding students to make healthy choices by remaining drug free, but they are also a great reminder that parents, schools, and communities are often “planting seeds” of learning in students that will develop into beautiful outcomes and a better world.
