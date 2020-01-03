South Carolina’s employment statistics continue to improve, with Laurens County shading slightly better than the state’s average.
The number of South Carolinians working moved up to a record 2,324,510 in November. Laurens County’s jobless rate for November was 2.3 percent, slightly better than the state norm (2.4 percent).
The employment number statewide was 5,604 better than October and 69,390 better than November 2018.
Unemployment estimates decreased to 57,891 people statewide, 4,486 less than October and 17,216 less than the previous November.
Nationally, the unemployment rate was 3.6 percent in November, up slightly from 3.5 in October.
In November, the state’s labor force rose by 1,118 people to 2,382,401.
Bamberg County has the state’s highest unemployment rate, 4.3 percent. The lowest are Charleston and Lexington counties at 1.7 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.