Educators from Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55)and other districts came together on Saturday, February 27 at Laurens District High School (LDHS) to enhance their teaching skills and knowledge by learning from one another. Teachers gathered for Edcamp 2021 and brought ideas, techniques, and lessons that they have found beneficial for students in classrooms throughout the district.
Three hour-long sessions were held on a wide range of topics that teachers came prepared to discuss with their colleagues. Topics included accommodating English Learners, project-based learning, guided math, blended learning, online learning, motivating students, choice boards, personalized learning, classroom management, and read-alouds for more mature students. All of these professional development offerings were designed for and facilitated by teachers.
According to Superintendent Dr. Ameca C. Thomas, “Our goal is to support educators and connect them to spark innovation in the classroom. I love the phenomenal sharing and learning that takes place during Edcamp. This event allows us to create experiences for educators that bring them together to transform teaching and learning.”
The Office of Teaching and Learning organized Edcamp and provided a spirited affair with lots of good food, music, door prizes, and gifts.
