MCCORMICK, SC – The Education Center at John de la Howe recently announced its 2021 Summer Programs.
The Education Center, located in the Wilderness area of the SC Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe campus, will offer multiple day camps for all ages and an overnight camp for grades 8th-9th.
During the month of June, day camps will be offered for $35/person. To reserve a spot for one of the camps below, please email Kinsley Miller, Director of the Education Center, at Kinsley.Miller@delahowe.sc.gov.
• Equine Camp | June 8, 2021 (Ages 6-10)
• Environmental & Natural Resources Camp | June 10, 2021 (Ages 6-10)
• Environmental & Natural Resources Camp | June 14, 2021 (Ages 11-14)
• Animal Science Camp | June 17, 2021 (Ages 6-10)
• Animal Science Camp | June 22, 2021 (Ages 11-14)
• Equine Camp | June 24, 2021 (Ages 11-14)
The Education Center will also offer an overnight summer camp, “The Aggie Adventure”, from July 18-21, 2021. This summer program is designed for 8th and 9th-grade students who are interested in agriculture. Students will spend 4 days and 3 nights immersed in agricultural education at the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe.
The cost to attend is $200/person. Students interested in attending The Aggie Adventure must apply. The application can be found at https://delahowe.sc.gov/education-center/2021-summer-programs and must be submitted by emailing the completed application to Kinsley.Miller@delahowe.sc.gov.
