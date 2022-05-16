The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, and DNR were surveilling various areas of the county on Friday, May 13 that were recently plagued by violence, property crimes, and drug offenses. As a result, eight individuals were arrested and charged as follows:
Anthony Rashai Anderson of Laurens:
Contempt of Court
Domestic Violence 2nd Degree
Matthew Dale Allen of Clinton:
Possession of Meth
Felicia Rene Mull of Laurens:
Possession of Meth 3rd or Subsequent Offense
Possession of Marijuana 2nd or Subsequent Offense
Jacob Robert Farrow of Ware Shoals:
Trafficking in Meth
Manufacturing/Distribution/Possession of Fentanyl/Heroin, 2nd Offense
Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime
Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol
Driving Under Suspension
Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Offense
Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance 2nd Offense
David Quindez Pulley of Laurens:
Weapons Violation (SLED Warrant)
Willie Earl Webb of Spartanburg:
Distribution of Meth
Possession of Meth
Freddie Eugene Massey of Greenville:
Distribution of Meth
Possession of Meth
Anthony Dennis Massey of Gray Court:
Distribution of Meth
Possession of Meth
"This is the result of the Laurens County Sheriff's Office working with SLED and DNR to eliminate drugs off the streets of Laurens County," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "This is a constant battle and I'm proud of this effort. We will continue to serve the citizens of Laurens County by furthering this work."
