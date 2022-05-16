The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, and DNR were surveilling various areas of the county on Friday, May 13 that were recently plagued by violence, property crimes, and drug offenses. As a result, eight individuals were arrested and charged as follows:

Anthony Rashai Anderson of Laurens:

Contempt of Court

Domestic Violence 2nd Degree

Matthew Dale Allen of Clinton:

Possession of Meth

Felicia Rene Mull of Laurens:

Possession of Meth 3rd or Subsequent Offense

Possession of Marijuana 2nd or Subsequent Offense

Jacob Robert Farrow of Ware Shoals:

Trafficking in Meth

Manufacturing/Distribution/Possession of Fentanyl/Heroin, 2nd Offense

Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime

Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol

Driving Under Suspension

Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Offense

Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance 2nd Offense

David Quindez Pulley of Laurens:

Weapons Violation (SLED Warrant)

Willie Earl Webb of Spartanburg:

Distribution of Meth

Possession of Meth

Freddie Eugene Massey of Greenville:

Distribution of Meth

Possession of Meth

Anthony Dennis Massey of Gray Court:

Distribution of Meth

Possession of Meth

"This is the result of the Laurens County Sheriff's Office working with SLED and DNR to eliminate drugs off the streets of Laurens County," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "This is a constant battle and I'm proud of this effort. We will continue to serve the citizens of Laurens County by furthering this work."