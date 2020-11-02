Tuesday's 2020 general election has many questions to be answered on a local, state and federal level.
Polls are open from 7am to 7pm on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Anyone in line at 7pm will be allowed to vote.
When voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following Photo IDs at your polling place:
- SC Driver's License
- SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card
- SC Voter Registration Card with Photo
- Federal Military ID
- US Passport
Besides the election for President, Laurens County voters will have several races to cast a ballot.
To see your sample ballot or to find out where you vote, go to https://info.scvotes.sc.gov/eng/voterinquiry/VoterInformationRequest.aspx?PageMode=VoterInfo
Some of the top contested races include:
District 55 - Seat 1
Todd Varner
Melvin Allen
District 55 - Seat 3
Barbara Beeks
Neal Patterson
District 55 - Seat 5
Anthony Carpenter
Tommy Curry
District 55 - Seat 7
Bubba Rawl
Robby Bell
District 56 - Seat 1
Rhonda Gary
Laurie Ramage Dyches
District 56 - Seat 2
Kimberly Williams Carter
George Austin III
Laurens County Council – District 7
David Pitts - D
David Tribble - R
US House of Representatives-District 3
Hosea Cleveland - D
Jeff Duncan - R
US Senate
Lindsey Graham - R
Jaime Harrison - D
Bill Bledsoe - C
Local Question: Yes or No
Must a special one percent (1%) sales and use tax be imposed in Laurens County for not more than eight (8) years to raise the amounts specified for the following purposes: Priority Project Description Cost 1. Laurens County Parks and Recreation Projects Renovate and update recreational parks throughout the county to include new playground equipment, splash pads, picnic tables and shelters $ 1,727,500 2. Clinton Regional Library Construct a 12,000 square foot up-to-date library facility offering books, computer access, designated children’s area, community gathering space, tutoring rooms and ample parking $ 4,300,000 3. Historic Courthouse Restoration, repair and renovation of the roofing, exterior foundation, moisture control of the facility as well as an interior ADA compliant elevator $ 3,550,766 4. Agriculture and Business Center Construct a multipurpose facility for public events (equestrian, livestock, flower shows, gardening events) and to house the Clemson Extension Offices $ 7,983,008 5. Fountain Inn Infrastructure Project Upgrades to improve Exit 22 on Interstate 385 to enhance traffic flow and minimize congestion $ 912,000 6. E-911 Radio Upgrades Purchase and upgrade all first responder radios to the Palmetto 800 standard to enable all responders to effectively communicate and coordinate responses $ 2,481,496 7. Laurens County Airport Rebuild an efficient airport terminal so as to provide better services for the public and industry that will meet competitive standards in other regional airports $ 500,000 8. Veterans Monuments and Memorial Park Establish a memorial park at the Laurens County Library with monuments dedicated to the branches of the military $ 414,200 9. Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission Water Tower Replace the water tower in Hickory Tavern to increase capacity for more efficient operations of infrastructure and for future development $ 1,994,755 10. Martha Dendy Community Center Improve and expand the capabilities for adult education, tutoring and community enrichment at the former Martha Dendy School $ 756,000 11. Laurens County EMS-Medic 1 Renovations Renovate the current Medic 1 Center on Exchange Drive to improve services and response times $ 314,500 12. Laurens County Animal Shelter Renovations of the animal shelter to include an HVAC system to allow safer handling of the animals $ 280,000 13. Laurens County Trails Association Construct a walking/biking/hiking trail in and around the Laurens County Hospital to become a part of the Swamp Rabbit Trail $ 300,000 14. Town of Gray Court Park Construct the first phase of a park complex for ball fields and recreation $ 891,220 15. City of Clinton Infrastructure Repair of certain streets, relocations of utility boxes and repair certain aging water and sewer lines $ 6,528,443 16. Laurens County Sheriff’s Evidence Storage Facility Construct a facility with climate control features for storing evidence, multi-year records and mandatory court evidence $ 1,964,250 and must the County Council of Laurens County be authorized to issue not exceeding $35,000,000 principal amount of general obligation bonds of Laurens County, provided that the proceeds of such bonds shall be applied to defray the costs of the foregoing purposes, plus issuance costs, and provided further that in the event the sales and use tax to be imposed as stated herein is inadequate for the payment of such bonds, such bonds shall be payable from an ad valorem tax imposed on all taxable property in Lauren County? CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS ON THE USE OF THE SALES AND USE TAX REVENUE COLLECTED UNDER THE CAPITAL PROJECTS SALES TAX ACT: The capital projects sales and use tax shall be used and expended for procurement, design, engineering, construction or improvement or similar type uses of the projects listed above. Net proceeds of the sales and use tax must be expended for the purposes stated, with some of the projects listed above expected to be funded simultaneously. The completion of the above projects funded by the sales and use tax is subject to acquisition of property and right-of-way, design and engineering considerations. Funding of projects from other sources, bids in excess of project estimates, qualifications of bidders, cost overruns, financing costs, exhaustion of net sales and use tax revenues prior to the completion of the projects stated above and other unforeseen circumstances and conditions, which, if any of these circumstances are encountered, the County Council reserves the right to make adjustments to the priority of the projects as originally submitted by the Capital Project Sales Tax Commission.
