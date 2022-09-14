Europastry, a global leader in baked goods, today announced plans to establish operations in Laurens County. The company’s $23 million investment will create 155 new jobs.
Headquartered in Spain, Europastry specializes in high-quality bakery products, delivering pastries and baked goods to wholesalers around the globe. The company serves more than 80 countries worldwide.
“Europastry, a world leader in bakery products based in Barcelona, Spain – with U.S. headquarters in Long Island, New York – is proudly announcing a new investment in a plant in Laurens, South Carolina,” said Europlasty Senior Managing Directors. “Laurens has become a strategic location, allowing the company to expand its footprint in the U.S. The new plant will start up operations soon, and more details will be provided in the following weeks.”
Located in the former Muffin Mam location in Hunter Industrial Park, Europastry’s facility will produce an assortment of brioche bread products.
“We are grateful that Europastry chose Laurens County for their new location,” said Laurens County Council Chairman Brown Patterson. “We continue to be a place that business and industry thrive, and we look forward to working with Europastry for many years and wish them much success.”
Operations are expected to begin by the end of November. Individuals interested in joining the Europastry team should visit the company’s careers page.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The council also approved a $150,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Laurens County to assist with the costs of building improvements.
