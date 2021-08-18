Laurens City Council passed final reading on Tuesday night on an ordinance involving an exchange of property between the City of Laurens and Dominick Motors, Inc.
Dominick Motors is currently located at 122 South Street and is owned by Jamie Dominick.
According to City Attorney Tom Thompson, an ordinance is required when conveying property. The ordinance allows the city and Dominick Motors to exchange deeds to the property on South Street and property on Exchange Drive.
The property on Exchange Drive is located near Aldi and was once the location for a proposed hotel. The city exchanged that property for Dominick's property just off the square in downtown.
At the July meeting, Mayor Nathan Senn said the city has plans for the property on South Street that would be announced if the ordinance passes on the second reading.
After passing the ordinance unanimously on the second reading, Senn announced that the city will be using the property to build a splash pad. According to Senn, the funds for this project will come from the Capital Project Sales Tax.
In other business, CPW General Manager John Young presented council with a candidate to serve on their commission. The candidate, Tomeka Craig, would serve out the remainder of former commissioner Brenda Curry’s term. Curry recently passed away.
The commissioners vetted candidates, including Craig, before presenting her to city council. It was a unanimous decision. Young stated that filling the seat sooner than later would be best due to urgent business the commissioners will be addressing.
Councilor Sara Latimore expressed that council should have time to discuss candidates suggested to them or recommend other candidates in that district.
Councilor Marian Miller was concerned when she asked for a map of Curry’s district, she was not given the correct map.
After discussion, council voted to approve CPW’s recommendation naming Craig as Curry’s replacement. Once the current term is over, Craig would have to run for commissioner of district 2.
