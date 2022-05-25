The family of Kalah Gary was joined by their attorney Justin Bamberg on Wednesday morning to talk about what happened on Saturday night, when Gary was shot and killed by a Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Gary’s family was allowed to view the body cam footage and Bamberg commended the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and SLED for their transparency. “It’s a rarity to get that from law enforcement,” said Bamberg.
According to Bamberg, Gary called 911 and reported that the house was being burglarized. Bamberg said that person didn’t exist and that no one was breaking into the house.
“She was calm and she was peaceful,” said Bamberg
When deputies arrived, Gary was holding a long, sharp object and when told to put the object down, she pulled out a projectile device that looked like a firearm.
Bamberg said the device was made to look, feel and be perceived as a real firearm.
According to Bamberg, deputies continued to tell her to drop the objects and even deployed a Taser and less-than-lethal beanbag rounds. The final beanbag round knocked her to the ground and a deputy tried to get to her but Gary got back up and grabbed the objects again, said Bamberg.
Gary then repeatedly yelled for deputies to kill her, said Bamberg. Bamberg said that after Gary was shot, deputies attempted to render aid but she died at the scene.
Mental health issues are at the forefront of this incident. Bamberg and Troy Williams, Gary's father, both spoke of Gary’s battle with mental illness, including her recent stay in a hospital. Bamberg said she was schizophrenic.
“When she got out, we even made phone calls to MUSC, the psychiatrist and said she’s still not herself," Williams said. "She’s still not in her right mind.”
“My daughter was sick and she needed help, said Williams. “We can’t bring our daughter back, but our daughter’s life can mean something.”
