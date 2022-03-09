The family of George “Robert” Strickland Jr is offering a reward of $500 for information leading to his whereabouts.
Strickland was last spoken to in March of 2020 and was reported missing to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office in June of 2021. He is approximately 5'7 and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and possibly graying facial hair. He also has a tattoo on his right arm.
To be eligible for the reward, information given must lead to the whereabouts of George Robert Strickland Jr.
Tips should be called in to Investigator Pittman (864) 984-4967 or can be reported to CrimeStoppers (864) 68-CRIME.
