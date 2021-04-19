With more than 40% of Americans a $400 expense away from financial distress, the threat of crisis looms closely for too many families. Preventing families from spiraling into homelessness is an essential part of the Family Promise mission.
Family Promise of Laurens County (FPLC) has been awarded a $10,000 grant to fund its local prevention program, which includes a variety of strategies to ensure the people it serves do not fall into the cycle of housing instability that can devastate families and alter the course of children’s lives.
The grant is awarded through a partnership between the national Family Promise organization and Clayton Homes for homelessness prevention and shelter diversion programs. Grants have been made to 26 Family Promise affiliates nationwide.
“Preventing a family from becoming homeless is the most effective way to address the crisis of family homelessness. This year, low-income families need your help more than ever,” said Naomi Broadway, FPLC Executive Director. “Together, we can prevent children from experiencing the trauma of homelessness and keep them with their families, safe at home.”
To further support these prevention efforts, FPLC will be working to raise another $10,000 to match the grant.
Family Promise affiliates across the country will be participating in “Family Promise Giving Day” on Wednesday, April 21. Family Promise Giving Day is a 24-hour online campaign to raise awareness and funds to support families across America experiencing homelessness or at-risk of losing their housing. In addition to providing emergency shelter, Family Promise focuses on preventing families from becoming homeless in the first place.
Those who wish to help fight family homelessness by participating in Family Promise Giving Day can visit FPGIVES.org to donate or spread the word on social media by sharing content from Family Promise’s accounts.
Additionally, on May 21-22, from 5pm through 7am, Family Promise of Laurens County will be hosting a Box City Fundraiser at the Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church East Campus. Box City is a fundraiser where participants raise pledges to become a Citizen of Box City and then sleep in a box overnight to raise money and awareness for homelessness in Laurens County. To learn more, visit the FPLC Events Page.
Family Promise, part of a national non-profit organization, is a program for children and families at risk of or experiencing homelessness. The program's goal is to strengthen families by helping them to overcome barriers to finding stable permanent housing through supportive programs that aid in repairing credit, developing savings, finding employment, and more.
