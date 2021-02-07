Last February, Family Promise of Laurens County officially opened its doors to families in need in Laurens County. Now, Family Promise cordially invites the community to attend a special, One Year Anniversary Virtual Celebration on February 9, from 6pm - 7pm to learn about what Family Promise of Laurens County has accomplished over the last 12 months.
During the presentation, Family Promise will review the past year’s activity and the families the organization has helped. Volunteers will be recognized and plans for the upcoming year will be discussed.
The event will be streamed on the Family Promise of Laurens County Youtube channel at https://youtube.com/channel/UC3cp8SmlXqEP25rXb4kCL5g
“This past year has been eventful, to say the least. But the timing of our official launch could not have been better,” said Naomi Broadway, executive director for Family Promise. “Thanks to the generous support of organizations and individuals all over the County, as needy families were faced with unprecedented challenges this past year, Family Promise of Laurens County was there to help them get back on their feet--and to give them the skills to stay on their feet.”
Family Promise, part of a national non-profit organization, is a program for families experiencing homelessness. The program's goal is to stabilize families through an intensive case management process to overcome barriers to housing and financial stability.
Family Promise programs are built on community support and the generosity of donors. At present, the Laurens Chapter has 11 host church congregations and 14 support church congregations signed on to support the initiative.
Family Promise would also like to thank the growing number of public and private sponsors for the Anniversary Virtual Celebration including: Cornerstone Investment Management; the City of Laurens; the Commission of Public Works; the Town of Gray Court; PRTC; Servpro of Newberry and Laurens Counties; LCWSC; CNNGA; Leadership Laurens County; Laurens Electric Cooperative; United Community Bank; and Martin Brothers Construction. Special thanks, as well, to Robi and Mary Owens; and to Kay and George Leagans.
Family Promise invites individuals, local non-profit organizations, and businesses to learn more. A tax deductible gift to Family Promise can be mailed to P.O. Box 1608, Laurens, SC 29360 or online at https://www.familypromiselaurenscounty.org/donate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.