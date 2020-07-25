The Family Promise of Laurens County (FPLC) officially opened the Day Center on Tuesday, February 11. Shortly thereafter, the organization was already serving families in our community.
Although Covid-19 has made some adjustments to the program necessary--as has been the case for most organizations--FPLC is still working to do the necessary work of connecting families experiencing homelessness with stable housing.
“Prior to having to shut down our shelter, we provided 2.5 weeks of congregational shelter to 1 family (single mom with 7 year old and 4 year old),” said Naomi Broadway, FPLC executive director. “When the pandemic hit, it made our standard rotational approach with host congregations difficult to execute. But fortunately, through the work of our Board and our community, we have found innovative ways to continue to do our work.”
Since the program’s launch earlier this year, FPLC has provided a total 64 nights of shelter for 5 different families; provided hundred of dollars worth of groceries & supplies for multiple families experiencing homelessness; provided furniture, appliances & household goods for 2 families who secured housing; provided financial assistance to 3 families to secure or remain in housing; and has provided case management and resource navigation for several low-income families in Laurens County.
“Although our program looks different, it is arguably even more important in these times than it was when we launched due to all the economic uncertainty right now,” said Broadway.
FPLC has also now developed a static housing site for families, thanks to Centerpoint Wesleyan Church, one of the host congregations, currently hosting a family of six. According to Broadway, increased safety measures for volunteers and our guests have been implemented to minimize as much as possible the risk of spreading COVID-19.
“As we’ve said many times before, volunteers are this organization’s lifeblood,” said Steve Hobbs, FPLC chairman.
Covid-19 has made volunteering in person a challenge for some, but FPLC wants everyone to know that there are other ways to help.
“We are asking people to donate groceries, meals, gift cards, certain in kind items, financially. We are also working on ways for interested volunteers to engage with families virtually,” said Hobbs.
Family Promise, part of a national non-profit organization, is a program for families experiencing homelessness. The program's goal is to stabilize families by repairing credit, helping to develop savings, finding employment, and ultimately finding an affordable place to live.
Family Promise programs are built on community support. At present, the Laurens Chapter has 12 church congregations signed on to support the initiative.
In addition to the support of local churches, the Family Promise invites individuals, local non-profit organizations, and businesses to learn more. Your tax deductible gift to Family Promise can be mailed to P.O. Box 1608, Laurens, SC 29360.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.