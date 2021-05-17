Family Promise of Laurens County to Host Box City Event to Combat Homelessness

As part of an effort to raise matching funds for a $10,000 grant that will fund its local Homelessness Prevention Program, Family Promise of Laurens County (FPLC) will be hosting its first annual Box City event on Friday, May 21.
Space is still available, and those interested in participating are encouraged to visit the FPLC website to learn more information and to register.
Box City is an event where participants build shelters out of cardboard boxes and sleep outside for a night to raise awareness of what it's like to experience homelessness.
With more than 40% of Americans a $400 expense away from financial distress, the threat of crisis looms closely for too many families. Preventing families from spiraling into homelessness is an essential part of the Family Promise mission.
“This event is meant to be educational as well as fun,” said Naomi Broadway, executive director of FPLC. “Though decorating a cardboard box for prizes is fun and exciting, the reality is that many people must use cardboard to shelter themselves from the elements. Box City gives participants a chance to live in the shoes of someone who is without a home, and sleep as they would.”
The Box City event will be held at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church—East Campus, 22088 Hwy 76 East, Laurens from 5:00pm on Friday until around 7:30am on Saturday. Middle and high school students, youth groups, sport teams, clubs, boy scouts, girl scouts, college students, community organizations, families and businesses can participate. There is also the option to attend the evening programming without spending the night by providing a donation.
“We will have plenty to offer all age groups,” said Broadway. “Attendees will have the chance to show off their cardboard box creation, win prizes, and have dinner from a soup line. There will also be live entertainment and other fun activities, including an outdoor movie.”
To register for the event, visit https://www.familypromiselaurenscounty.org/event-details/first-annual-box-city-fundraiser.
