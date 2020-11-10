Family Video is closing its 627 E Main St location in Laurens.
The store has begun their liquidation - selling movies, games, CBD, store fixtures and more at a discounted rate. The store will be officially closed before the end of the year. The last standing brick and mortar movie rental store will continue to operate 250 stores across the Midwest.
"We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Laurens and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service.", says Keith Hoogland, CEO, Highland Ventures, LTD.
Family Video has served the Laurens community with all of their entertainment needs since 2009. The store will officially close when inventory is sold out.
The 627 E Main St location is available for lease or purchase, please contact Scott Westberg, scott.westberg@legacypro.com for more information.
