John Farmer is the new executive director at United Ministries of Clinton.
Farmer replaces the retiring Melvin Bailey, who served as executive director for 11 years.
“I’m excited to be here and looking forward to helping serve the people of Laurens County,” said Farmer. “I thank Melvin for helping me with the transition.”
Farmer is a resident of Clinton, served Laurens County School District 56 and Thornwell for 48 years. He is an Erskine College graduate, earned his Master’s degree in Education Administration from Clemson University and Masters plus 30 from the state department of education. He is a former golf coach with Clinton High School and Presbyterian College.
Farmer is married to his wife, Susan, and they have a son, John.
United Ministries Clinton is a Christian non-profit that offers food boxes, utility assistance, GED and financial literacy classes for those in need. The ministry was founded in 2002 by churches in Clinton.
United Ministries Clinton is located at 500 Academy Street, Clinton.
Utility Assistance is Mondays and Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Food assistance is Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monetary donations are appreciated.
For more information, please contact Farmer at 864-938-9070.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.