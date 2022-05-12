Current Laurens District 55 High School Principal, Dr. Tina Faulkner, has been named Director of Laurens Preparatory Academy beginning with the 2022-2023 school year.
The position has been held for several years by Dr. Debbie Fulton who is leaving the school district to pursue other career interests.
Prior to being named principal of the district’s high school in 2018, Dr. Faulkner served in various positions in the district, including classroom teacher, assistant principal, and principal of Hickory Tavern School. Her experience in these positions makes her well equipped to take on this new role and lead the staff and students under her guidance at Laurens Preparatory Academy.
Laurens Preparatory Academy provides a research-based curriculum and positive behavior intervention for students who have experienced difficulty in the traditional learning environment. Laurens Preparatory Academy currently serves students in grades 6-12. Under Dr. Faulkner’s leadership, these grade bands will expand to include elementary-aged students in the new school year.
“I am looking forward to working with Dr. Faulkner in this new capacity and venture. I am excited about all she will do to continue enhancing this program to take it to the next level,” said District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas. “Dr. Faulkner will also help the district in workforce development, which is vital to our students and community.”
The main goal of Laurens Preparatory Academy is to provide, in most cases, a short-term educational setting that offers instructional programs to address the behavioral, social, structural, and academic needs of at-risk students. Laurens Preparatory Academy provides a personalized learning environment that offers programs to keep students on track academically while working on personal development and soft skills in an inclusive, safe, and structured environment.
Dr. Thomas noted, “I am confident that Dr. Faulkner will be able to effectively use her experience to support this program and help our students experience success.”
The process is underway to fill the principal vacancy at Laurens District 55 High School.
