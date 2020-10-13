Barbara Fayad, PC’s vice president for human resources and Title IX, will retire on December 31, 2020.
“During Barbara’s years of service as director and then later vice president, she developed the human resources office into an essential, independent component of PC’s operations,” PC President Bob Staton wrote in an email to PC faculty, staff and students.
“Barbara has worked tirelessly to recruit and retain staff and faculty, and she has supported, nurtured, and guided thousands of PC employees with a mix of grace, steel, flexibility, caring, love, and compassion throughout both good times and challenging circumstances.”
Fayad has managed numerous policies and procedures at PC, including handbooks, payroll and budget practices, compliance with federal regulations, and provision and maintenance of benefits.
“Her work with Title IX cases has displayed particular patience, perseverance, and professionalism in a way that yields respect and support across all those involved,” Staton wrote.
Fayad has served as a member of the PC leadership team and has worked with the PC Board of Trustees during her years at the College.
“On a personal note, Barbara has been an invaluable friend, confidant, and guide for me throughout her time on campus: as I know she has for many of you, she has provided me wise counsel, clear-eyed judgment, and a friendly and supportive ear when it is most needed,” Staton wrote. “She has displayed an unmatched love and compassion for PC and its employees, and we have all benefited from her dedication, guidance, and support.”
