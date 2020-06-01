Before Laurens County voters head to the polls on June 9 to cast their ballot in the state primary election, two elected officials have given their support to one candidate in the race for Laurens County Council District 7.
State Representative Mark N. Willis and Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo, both Republicans, are endorsing Brenda Stewart’s campaign for county council.
“I have known Brenda for over ten years, said Stumbo, “and there is no doubting her kindness, professionalism and passion for this community. She has a desire to see Laurens County move forward in strength and prosperity and would be a great representative on County Council.”
“Brenda is a champion of conservative causes and transparency in local government,” added Willis. “Every community should be so lucky to have a leader like her.”
Stewart will face former State Representative David Tribble in the June 9 primary. The winner will meet Council Chairman David Pitts in the November general election.
“It’s an honor to have the support of fellow Republican leaders in our community,” said Stewart. “I have enjoyed working with both of them over the years and can’t wait to continue working with them when elected to Laurens County Council.”
