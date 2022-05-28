The public is invited to a Sip and Stroll at the Ferguson Meditation Garden on the campus of the Laurens County Hospital, located on Highway 76 between Clinton and Laurens. The Sip and Stroll will take place on Sunday, June 5 between 3 PM and 6 PM.
The Ferguson Meditation Garden is a beautiful garden space which was dedicated on Sunday, May 20, 2001 at the hospital. The garden was conceived by the Rainbow Connection Cancer Support Group as a living memorial to all those who bravely fight, but lose the battle to cancer.
The garden is a tranquil, beautiful spot, and a gentle celebration of life. It is not only for the hospital patients and staff to enjoy, but the Ferguson Meditation Garden is there for all residents of Laurens County to enjoy.
The garden is named for James Grier and Laura Easterby Ferguson who both gave almost 50 years of volunteer service to health care in Laurens County.
Everyone is invited to come enjoy the beauty of the garden in the springtime, and also enjoy hor d’oeuvres and wine or other beverages.
