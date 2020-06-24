The District 56 Board of Trustees gave final approval Monday night to a $26 million operations budget, a decline of 1.9% over this year’s figure.
The decrease in revenues and expenditures comes about because of a 208-student loss of enrollment in 2019-20 and, therefore, a decrease in the district’s funds from EFA (the Education Finance Act). Taxes remain the same – 167.5 mils for operations and 80 mils for debt service. A mil of tax raises $62,054 in District 56, compared to $113,415 in District 55.
District 56’s enrollment was 2,916 in 2017-18, 2,980 in 2018-19, and 2,771 in 2019-20. There are two Erskine College-sponsored state charter schools in Clinton – Thornwell Charter School and Summit Classical Charter School.
The board was told this budget is simply a blueprint. It will need to be adjusted when the state legislature returns in September to finalize a State Budget, said Lynn Lawson, district finance director. The legislature has been adjourned and public schools have been closed since March 17, because of the Coronavirus-COVID-19 threat. The illness has contributed to the deaths of more than 650 people in South Carolina and more than 122,500 people in the United States.
How to safely re-open schools will be discussed by a 40-member committee of District 56 stakeholders meeting virtually, on Thursdays, from June 25 to July 20 (except for July 2). Dr. David Pitts, assistant superintendent for operations, briefed the board on the committee’s work, during the trustees’ regular meeting Monday night in the Clinton High School auditorium. Four members attended in person, three attended via the internet.
This committee will address 10 areas:
- Health;
- Unanticipated consequences of the virus;
- Class size;
- Busing;
- Food;
- Cleaning;
- Athletics;
- Childcare;
- Financial, loss of revenue;
- Inequities/technology in the rural areas.
District 56 will be prepared for live instruction, on-line instruction, or a blending of both, Pitts said. Football strength and conditioning started Monday for CHS athletes, under COVID-19 guidelines, Pitts said.
State guidelines for re-opening were made on Monday by AccelerateED, through State Superintendent Molly Spearman. The state will announce a mid-August to September re-opening date, and will classify districts as low-, middle- and high-risk for the virus, with guidelines for each category.
District 56 will start its summer enrichment programs in all schools in July, the District 56 board was told. Staff will be instructed to wear face-shields to lessen the risk of infection.
