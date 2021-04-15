The 15th annual Ghost Creek GourdFest, sponsored by the SC Gourd Society and Ghost Creek Gourd Farm, will be held at Ghost Creek Gourd Farm in Laurens on April 23 and 24.
Gourds will be for sale as well as vendors offering supplies and items used to craft on gourds along with already crafted gourds for sale. Lunch will be available or bring your own and enjoy a picnic.
Classes will be taught Friday from 1:00pm - 5.00pm and Saturday from 8:00 am - 5:00pm. Classes will include carving, weaving, woodburning, working w/ clay, stains and ink, and many other techniques used on gourds.
Full class information is found at www.southcarolinagourd.wixsite.com/scgourdsociety or by calling 864-682-5251 or 864-871-2315.
Ghost Creek Gourd Farm is located at 2108 Ghost Creek Road in Laurens.
