Voter Registration and Elections of Laurens County has announced the special election for County Council - District 3.
The special election will fill the unexpired term for Councilman Garrett McDaniel, who announced his resignation, effective May 10, 2021, to accept a position in the Biden administration.
Candidate filing opened on Friday, May 28 at noon and concludes on Saturday, June 5 at noon.
The primary will be held on Tuesday, July 20 and the special election will be held on Tuesday, September 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.