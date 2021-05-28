COUNTY COUNCIL LOGO

Voter Registration and Elections of Laurens County has announced the special election for County Council - District 3.

The special election will fill the unexpired term for Councilman Garrett McDaniel, who announced his resignation, effective May 10, 2021, to accept a position in the Biden administration. 

Candidate filing opened on Friday, May 28 at noon and concludes on Saturday, June 5 at noon. 

The primary will be held on Tuesday, July 20 and the special election will be held on Tuesday, September 21. 