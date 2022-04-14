exiles.jpg
Finally Friday on the Square returns to downtown Laurens on Friday, April 15 from 6-9pm. 
 
Downtown will come alive with live music, food, extended dining and shopping hours and much more. Food trucks open at 6pm and live music begins at 7pm. 
 
This week's band is Interstate Exiles. From their website..."Born from a mutual respect of each other’s talents and through long friendships formed on the road playing in different bands, these musicians of the South Carolina music scene decided to pool their resources and form INTERSTATE EXILES in early 2012.  With a staggering collective experience that includes performances all over the state, the USA, and even the world, these four players are true veterans of rock & roll. Their love of music and strong desire for quality is immediately obvious in their attention to dynamics, nuance and power – all essential elements for a great live show."