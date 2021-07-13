Laurens County School District #55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas has announced the appointment of Johna Staggs Finley to the position of Laurens Elementary School Assistant Principal for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.
“In a called meeting on Monday, our school board unanimously approved Mrs. Finley to assume this role and I have every confidence that she will do so with excellence,” noted Thomas.
Finley is a graduate of Laurens District 55 High School and the majority of her 29-year career in education has been in Laurens 55. A Clemson University graduate, Finley earned a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and Master’s of Arts in Leadership and Supervision.
“I am excited to accept this new adventure,” said Finely. “My focus will be on working with students, parents, colleagues, and administrators to raise
student achievement.”
Several current assistant principals are relocating for the new school year. Jennifer Robinson will transition from Hickory Tavern School to Laurens District 55 High School to fill the vacancy resulting from Joshua Dawkins being named principal at Sanders Middle School. Clay Cotney will move from Laurens Middle School to Hickory Tavern School. Paketrice White will move into the Laurens Middle School assistant principal role, transferring from Gray Court-Owings School. Patti Owens will return to Gray Court-Owings School as assistant principal, a role she previously held for several years.
Superintendent Thomas said, “These changes are being made after careful
consideration of personnel needs, transfer requests, and recommendations of
principals. Our focus is to provide the best situations for students and staff ensuring a balanced and positive environment. All of these assistant principals are exceptional and will continue to do extremely well in their new location.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.