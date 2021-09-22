A home on Easy Road in Laurens was severely damaged by fire on Tuesday, according to Laurens County Fire Coordinator Greg Lindley.
Upon arrival of the Laurens County Fire Department, flames were coming out of the roof, said Lindley. Firefighters worked diligently to extinguish the flames but not before smoke and fire decimated the home.
Laurens County FD, Clinton FD, Mountville FD, Sandy Springs FD and Laurens City FD responded to the blaze. Laurens County EMS also responded to the scene.
American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting the family by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources.
