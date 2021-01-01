A GoFundMe page has been set up for a Laurens County first responder family that lost their home in a New Year’s Day fire.
Cody Heithold is an officer with the Clinton Police Dept. and his fiance Mary Moss works for the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. The GoFundMe was set up by Chris Martin with the LCSO with a goal of $10,000.
According to GoFundMe, the fire started around 10:30am on Friday morning. Half of their home caught fire, destroying their clothing and personal items. Smoke damaged their son’s clothing and personal items.
“Laurens County is a community that cares about their first responders and these first responders need your help today,” said Martin via the GoFundMe page. “They need help starting 2021 off with a new place to live, clothes, food....they need help starting over. Anything you can do to help would be amazing. Also, please keep them in your prayers.”
