Clinton Fire was notified on July 24 by Laurens County Dispatch of a structure fire near Laurens County Hospital in Laurens.
Initial reports provided that the back of the residence was on fire. The first arriving Clinton unit advised that they found heavy fire on the back porch and extending into the rear of the residence.
The exterior fire was quickly extinguished and a search for hidden fire began. Through the use of thermal imaging, hidden fire was found within sections of exterior walls. Crews removed sheetrock to access the hidden fire and fully extinguish the fire.
Though interior fire damage was limited, occupants had to be moved from the residence due to smoke and water damage within the structure. There were occupants at the residence at the time of the fire, however, the fire was heard before being seen, and the smoke alarm system activated.
No one was injured in the fire and the cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.
Clinton Fire was assisted with this structure fire by its automatic mutual aid partners with the Laurens County Fire Service, which provided additional manpower and fire apparatus to support fire and water supply operations.
