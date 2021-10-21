A Clinton home on West Pitts Street was devastated by fire on Tuesday afternoon.
Clinton Fire received an alarm at 4:21 pm and upon arrival, found a two-story residence with fire in the front of the house, under the porch.
Firefighters were notified that a person was trapped on the second story of the house, said Clinton Fire Chief Phillip Russell. This person stayed on the phone with dispatch and E-911 personnel kept firefighters informed of their location and condition, as fire crews worked to rescue him, said Russell.
Clinton Fire personnel both extinguished the fire at the front of the house and extended a ladder to the location of the victim. Crews entered the room and extricated the victim out of the second floor to a ladder, where firefighters received the victim and took him down the ladder. Firefighters and EMS staff got him in an ambulance and to Laurens County Hospital.
“The house received a great deal of water and smoke damage,” said Russell.
Responding units included Clinton Fire, Joanna, Sandy Springs and Laurens County Fire Service.
