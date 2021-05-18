Seven fire departments in Laurens County have received state VSAFE grants. Six of the seven departments are volunteer departments.
The VSAFE grants can be up to $30,000. A total of 181 departments across 39 counties in the state will receive nearly $5.2 million of funding during this cycle of the grant. A department is only allowed to receive the grant every three years.
The grant must be used for the following items by South Carolina law:
1. fire suppression equipment
2. self-contained breathing apparatus
3. portable air refilling systems
4. hazardous materials spill leak detection, repair, and recovery equipment
5. protective clothing and equipment
6. new and used fire apparatus
7. incident command vehicles
8. special operations vehicles
9. training
10. rescue equipment;
11. medical equipment
12. decontamination equipment
13. safety equipment
The following departments in Laurens County received the grant:
Cross Hill Volunteer Fire Department - $30,000.00 - Extrication Tool Set
Gray Court Volunteer Fire Department - $30,000.00 - Extrication Tool Set
Greenpond Volunteer Fire Department - $30,000.00 - 4 SCBAs - Air Packs
Joanna Volunteer Fire Department - $30,000.00 - 4 SCBAs - Air Packs
Mountville Volunteer Fire Department - $30,000.00 - 4 SCBAs - Air Packs
Youngs Volunteer Fire Department - $30,000.00 - 10 Complete Sets of Turnout Gear
Laurens City Fire Department also received the grant for SCBAs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.