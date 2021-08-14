A Laurens County home, located at 108 Shealy Circle in Cross Hill, was damaged by fire on Tuesday.
Upon arrival of the Cross Hill Fire Department, the living room was engulfed in flames.
Backup fire stations from the Laurens County FD and Mountville FD also responded. The home is not livable due to the fire damages.
"During the summer months, please make sure you are not running air conditioners, such as window units with extension cords. Extension cords are not made for long time use. Using extension cords for permanent power is a leading cause of structure fires," said Laurens County Director of Fire Services Greg Lindley.
The Red Cross is helping one person by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources.
