Clinton Fire was alerted about a structure fire on Hwy 72 just outside of Clinton on Tuesday.
Clinton Fire responded with 2 trucks and 8 personnel to assist Laurens County Fire Service and the Mountville Fire Department. Three members of Clinton Fire staffed the station for any additional emergency calls.
A single-family, one-story wooden home was found to be engulfed in flames at 6636 Hwy 72 W. The fire was quickly extinguished by all arriving fire personnel from the different agencies.
No one was found to be in the residence while the fire was extinguished.
American Red Cross will be assisting the family, two adults and two children, by providing financial assistance and comfort kits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.