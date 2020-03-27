A Laurens home on Eric Drive was destroyed after a fire on Wednesday night, according to Laurens County Fire Coordinator Greg Lindley.
Laurens County firefighters were first on the scene, finding the house full of smoke, according to Lindley. Firefighters entered the residence, located the fire and extinguished it.
“Fire was contained to the room of origin,” said Lindley. “Firefighters did perform overhaul to locate any hotspots. The house is not able to be occupied.”
Laurens City Fire Department also responded to the fire.
American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting the family. The Red Cross is helping three adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
