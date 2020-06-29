On Sunday morning, Western Laurens County Fire Department responded to a fire on Balentine Lake Drive, near Ware Shoals.
WLCFD was assisted by Ware Shoals FD, Hickory Tavern FD, Ekom FD, County Engine 29, Laurens EMS, and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.
Upon arrival, they learned it was a 30' camper fire. The camper was fully involved on arrival.
According to reports, firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 10 minutes, but it was a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown.
American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting the family.
They are providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items for two adults.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.