A Laurens County home was destroyed by fire on Thursday.
The American Red Cross is assisting a family in Waterloo. The home is located on Pemberton Street.
The mobile home was fully involved when the first fire units arrived on the scene.
Fire departments that responded were the Waterloo Volunteer FD, Laurens County Fire Engine 29, Cross Hill Volunteer FD, Ekom Volunteer FD, Western Laurens FD, and the Coronaca Volunteer Fire Department from Greenwood County.
The Red Cross is helping one adult and one child by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials needs, and comfort kits.
