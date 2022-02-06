Registration is open for the 2022-2023 school year at First Baptist Church Laurens kindergarten program.
Limited space is available. For registration forms and information about the program, visit https://fbclaurens.org/kindergarten/.
Registration forms and fee can be taken to the church office or dropped in the mail.
If you have any questions about the program or would like to have a tour, please contact Mary Beth Kennedy at (864)984-7500.
