On Sunday, February 9, First Baptist Laurens will have an Open House and lunch to celebrate the opening of brand-new educational space for children and adults.
The Open House marks the culmination of a year of major construction at the church in partnership with Harper Construction in Greenville and Furman Architects in Greenwood that has also led to new youth facilities and a kitchen that opened last Fall.
The project started in the first quarter of 2019 with the building of the new youth suite, four youth Sunday School classrooms and commercial kitchen to service the FBC Family Life Center area, which is heavily used by the church and the community. The space for youth and the kitchen opened for use Labor Day Weekend, 2019.
Last Fall, the focus of construction then turned toward the new Sunday School and Music rooms for children, as well as refurbishing roughly 20 adult Sunday School classrooms. The phase of the work finished in January 2020.
Rickey Letson, Senior Pastor of First Baptist, praised both the congregation and the work of the FBC staff in the completion of the project.
“We have seen significant growth in our youth and children’s ministries through the hard work of Carl Tolbert, our Minister of Youth, and Adair Rogers, Elizabeth Franklin and Bryson Schultz, who lead our children’s education, missions and music ministries. Tommy Cox, our Minister of Education, has also worked hard to expand our Sunday School and Bible study offerings for adults of all ages. I am so thankful that our church has supported our staff’s hard work by making sure our ministries can take place in the best settings possible. Our people have given their time, leadership and made substantial financial contributions to make these major changes to our facilities a possibility,” Letson said.
The community is invited to tour the new spaces Sunday afternoon from noon until 1:30. First Baptist is located at 300 West Main Street in Laurens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.