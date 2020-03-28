Laurens County now has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, according to information from the SC Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
In a release, Laurens County Director of Emergency Management Joey Avery confirmed the case. The zip code of the confirmed case will be released later today by DHEC.
DHEC will release their updated totals later today with the expectation that the confirmed case in Laurens County will be included.
