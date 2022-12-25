Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site will be bringing in the New Year by offering three First Day Hikes throughout the day of January 1, 2023.
The first hike of the day will be from 9:00 am-11:15 am along the 1.5-mile Battlefield Trail. This will be an approximately two-hour ranger led hike where the participants will learn about the Revolutionary War in the South Carolina Backcountry and the Battle of Musgrove Mill. Please meet at the Visitor Center at 8:45 am to drive over to the trail head.
The second hike will be from 1:00 pm-1:30 pm along the paved Horseshoe Falls Accessible Trail. Wheelchairs, walkers, and strollers are encouraged on this ¼ mile ranger guided hike exclusively along the paved ADA accessible trail to the overlook of Horseshoe Falls where participants will learn about the legend of Horseshoe Falls and local nature. Please meet at the Horseshoe Falls parking lot by 1:00 pm.
The final hike of the day will be a kid focused hike along the 1.1-mile British Encampment Trail from 2:00 pm-3:00 pm. This will also be a ranger led hike where the kids will learn about the history of Musgrove Mill, nature, and trail safety. Following the hike, there will be an opportunity for kids to learn how to cook doughboys over an open fire. This hike is designed for all ages. Please meet at the Visitor Center by 2:00 pm.
There is no charge for any of the hikes, but you must register for the hike or hikes that you are interested in by 5:00 pm December 30 by emailing the park at mgmillsp@scprt.com or calling at 864-938-0100.
Please bring bottled water, and wear appropriate shoes and clothing for hiking and the weather.
No pets allowed on any of the hikes.
For more information, contact the park at (864) 938-0100 or e-mail mgmillsp@scprt.com. www.SouthCarolinaParks.com.
