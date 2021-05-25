Three years ago, a dog lay skin-and-bones in the yard of a Lisbon Road house in rural Laurens County. A neighbor scooped it up, a citations officer took it to the vet, a rescue near New York City paid to have it nursed back to health – and on Tuesday, the woman in whose custody the dog was placed appeared in a courtroom.
Elizabeth James is charged with felony ill-treatment of animals, for which she could be sentenced to 180 days to 5 years in prison and a fine of $5,000 – if she is convicted. Testimony resumes at 9:30 am Wednesday at Hillcrest Square.
James says an ex-boyfriend placed the big dog in her care and never came to get it – already with another dog, a Husky, a son at home, a job but no transportation of her own, she could not get the dog – called a “picky eater” by the defense – to eat or afford hook worms treatment.
“I thought it was dead,” neighbor Thomas Moore testified of the dog James knew as Ace, but the rest of the world has come to know as Champ. The worldwide exposure that Champ got, being nursed back to health, set off a campaign of animal abuse arrests and prosecutions in Laurens County, and a citizens-volunteer group aiming to upgrade South Carolina’s animal-rights laws. Champ was written up in People magazine – James’ defense says the label she got from that, “scorned lover who starved a dog for revenge,” was very unfair. She was, the defense says, The Good Samaritan, but she learned “no good deed goes unpunished.”
Moore says he took the dog away from James, over her objections. While he was getting his truck to haul it away from its chained home under a tree in James’ yard, she threw it a biscuit.
“That lit me up,” Moore testified.
He and his wife got the dog to eat and drink Gatorade. They moderated its food so it wouldn’t eat itself to death. Moore called Giles Gilmer, at that time supervisor of Laurens County Animal Control. Gilmer put the dog in the care of Clinton Animal Hospital and fielded an inquiry off the Animal Control Facebook page from Rescue Dogs Rock of New York. It was the rescue’s proximity to New York City’s multi-media that turned Champ into a viral star. The rescue raised enough money to have the now-famous dog nursed back to health.
“I looked in its eyes,” Gilmer said. “I saw he had the will to live.”
No, the Defense countered, “They wanted a story and you gave them one.”
“I told them the reason for his condition, from what I observed,” Gilmer testified.
Champ is not in the courtroom but Moore’s two pictures – skin-and-bones dog and playful after eating at Moore’s house – were shown on a big-screen TV for the jury.
At the end of testimony Tuesday, the trial took a twist. Judge Don Hocker might be asked for a continuance.
The Defense wants to put Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Captain Chris Martin on the stand – they presumed he would testify for the State. But, he isn’t.
The Defense subpoenaed Sheriff Don Reynolds, on Martin’s behalf since Martin is on vacation in Florida. He might be asked to testify by Skype – a move that Judge Hocker is considering.
Martin is the Champ case lead investigator.
It fell to fellow officer Ben Blackmon to try to answer defense questions about Martin’s investigation. Trouble was, he didn’t know anything about it – his sole role in the case was to pick up and deliver a vet report. Testimony adjourned for the day after the defense cross-examination of Blackmon.
