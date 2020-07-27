The Board of Trustees of Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) named Dr. Ameca Thomas as the new superintendent in January 2020. This will be LCSD 55's seventh superintendent in 53 years and the first female superintendent in that history.
Dr. Thomas has risen steadily through the LCSD 55 ranks and has spent time at several levels. She was a teacher, assistant principal, and principal in the district before moving to the district office, where she served most recently as Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning. Her entire career has prepared her for the role of leading a school district. Her main priorities include school safety and high-quality instruction for all.
In response to her appointment, Dr. Thomas said, "I am humbled by the opportunity to continue working with Laurens 55 as the new superintendent. I am excited to be the first female superintendent in LCSD 55 history. I will strive to be a role model for all staff and students."
Dr. Thomas will take over at a critical moment, as schools were shuttered for the remainder of the 2019–2020 school year to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The district has undertaken the enormous logistical task of trying to educate and keep students and employees safe during the national crisis.
Dr. Thomas's challenges as superintendent are immediate and undeniable: Leading LCSD 55 into the re-opening and virtual school choice options and figuring out what to do with social and extracurricular events.
"My priorities include a safe and effective reentry plan for the 2020–2021 school year. I will focus all of my decisions on what is best for students while being fiscally responsible to the community," Dr. Thomas emphasized.
A greeting video released on Dr. Thomas's first day as superintendent highlighted her values and missions moving into the 2020–2021 school year.
"All means all, and it is my mission and ministry to provide equity and access for all students in LCSD 55. An equitable education will help all students develop the knowledge and skills needed to be an engaged and productive member of society. Giving these students an equal start will lead to a better economic and social outcome for individuals and Laurens," said Dr. Thomas.
Dr. Thomas received her doctorate in education administration at Walden University in 2008 and her master's degrees in education and education leadership from Columbia College and Furman University in 2003.
Dr. Thomas enjoys reading, learning, music, shopping, walking, and cycling.
Dr. Thomas is a native of Laurens, and her parents, Elroy and Judy Carter, are members of the community. Dr. Thomas is the mother of three LCSD 55 students, Lauren (8), Addison (6), and Mackenzie (5). Her husband, Ira Thomas, is the Director at Richland County Recreation Commission.
