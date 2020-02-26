Main Street Laurens is excited to announce the beginning of one of its most popular events, Finally Friday.
Due to input from the community, Main Street Laurens is moving most of the Finally Friday events to the second Friday of each month, with one exception, the annual Sip & Stroll, to be held April 24, 2020.
This year’s Finally Friday kicks off on March 13 with a focus on shopping and dining in downtown. The business and restaurants will have extended hours, and shoppers can take a chance to win two $150 gift certificates, 20 $10 gift certificates or tickets to the Sip & Stroll, with a scratch-off reward card available that evening.
A trolley will be taking riders around the downtown area that evening for free, as well. Main Street Laurens hopes the community will come out for this shopping event and support businesses and restaurants.
For more information, follow Main Street Laurens on Facebook or visit its website.
