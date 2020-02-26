Over 18 tons of trash have been collected from our Laurens County roadsides since 2010 and there is more work to be done.
The first quarterly 2020 Laurens County cleanup will be held on Saturday, March 7. This cleanup will be held in conjunction with the Connect Lake Greenwood Cleanup. Please visit its Facebook page, Connect Lake Greenwood or @ConnectLakeGreenwood on Twitter.
Groups are encouraged to gather their volunteers and clean up for spring along with Lake Greenwood communities.
Interested groups should choose a location/group to work, the number of volunteers participating, and the number of bags picked up. This information will help with grant opportunities.
When you take your bags to the collection site, please let them know it is part of the community cleanup. They will have special collection bins at each site that day.
Questions should be directed to Dianne Wyatt at the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce (864-833-2716).
