Laurens School District 55 and 56 schools, as well as Laurens Academy, will host groups of First Responders over the next 2-3 months.
Organized by Joey Avery, Director of Laurens County 911 and Emergency Management, the tours offer those charged with responding to emergencies an opportunity to see the layout of schools, ask questions about school emergency plans and offer advice to school administration related to safety and response.
Members of fire departments, law enforcement, EMS and school administration tour all county schools with the purpose of being better prepared for emergency situations.
Tours in Laurens 55 started on Tuesday, January 21, with visits to Laurens Middle and Sanders Middle. Pictured is the group of First Responders and school administrators that toured LMS.
