When new businesses open in Laurens, comments on social media center around what businesses they want to see locate in the community.
When the new car wash began construction, people said they wished it had been a coffee shop, QT, Krispy Kreme or a steak house.
For a business to be successful, there has to be a need and that need is met with an investor that believes that business will be successful in this particular community.
Looking around Laurens and seeing what this community needs and then trying to match it with a given property, there are several properties that GoLaurens.com feels would be great spots for businesses. Some are in great locations, some are on major roads with high traffic counts and some just have a cool factor that could help make it a success.
The properties that we looked at are currently vacant. This does not mean that they are available or for sale. This just means that we feel they would be a great spot for a new business/venture in Laurens.
Here is our wish list:
269 East Main Street
The former location of Todd Distributors is our favorite spot in Laurens for a potential business. The building is historical with unique architecture and design. A brewery/restaurant would be a perfect fit here. A combination of indoor and outdoor seating with plenty of parking fits this location. The former wholesale grocer also leaves ample space for brewing beer on premises.
1001 W. Main Street
The former Simpson’s Floral Garden location has been vacant for several years and the property has been cleared. This is a high-profile location that could house any retail location, restaurant, coffee house or mixed-use development. We also think this spot would be a great location for a community playground.
108 West Laurens Street
The Echo Theater has a history like no other. The former location of the Redneck Shop and KKK Museum was once a downtown movie theater. This location is currently being rehabbed by the Echo Project as a “center for diversity, a place of remembrance and a space for hope.” The history behind this property makes it a worthwhile development with tremendous potential that can be a major asset to downtown Laurens.
According to an article in the Post and Courier, $400,000 has been raised for the Echo Project and momentum continues to grow for this initiative.
110 East Public Square
The Coca-Cola mural, the most iconic mural in Laurens, is on the side of this vacant building in downtown Laurens. This location, adjacent to a beautiful alley, would be a great retail spot for gifts, clothing, antiques and much more. An ice cream parlor, coffee shop, sandwich shop or restaurant would be other great uses for this popular spot that is a favorite for photo ops.
317 North Harper Street
The location of the former The Green Door is located on a major highway that comes right through Laurens. With the change in traffic pattern, this spot sits in a prime location. The building has some age on it but think about a ‘joint’ that you may visit on vacation that is geared to locals. A great spot for a restaurant or brewery with the history of Laurens being the theme.
Honorable mention:
The former location of the Hummingbird Café, located at 115 West Public Square in Laurens. This spot housed one of the most popular restaurants for several years in downtown Laurens. According to sources, someone closed on this location last month and the plan is for another restaurant to fill this spot.
One of the keys to a successful business is location. We’ve tried to identify five locations in Laurens that we see as prime real estate for the next successful venture in this community.
