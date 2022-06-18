ptk-medals all state team web.jpg

Five scholars from Piedmont Technical College (PTC) recently were named to the 2022 Phi Theta Kappa All-State Academic Team at a ceremony in Columbia.

PTC honorees are: Associate in Science major Malia Katayalani Garcia of Greenwood; Associate in Applied Science – Welding major William James McClellan of Ware Shoals; Associate in Arts – Commercial Arts – Digital Rendering and Advertising Design major Levanah Storm Reil of Donalds; Associate in Science major Justin Alan Roberts of Ninety Six; and Associate in Applied Science – Veterinary Technology major Cearah Louise Young of Anderson.

Phi Theta Kappa is the international honor society for two-year colleges. South Carolina’s team members were selected for their demonstration of outstanding academic achievement and an impressive record of service to their colleges.