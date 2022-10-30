One measure of growth in a community is where the stuff will go when people flush their toilets. It may not be glamorous or ribbon-cutting worthy, but it carries real numbers about how many people could be moving into Laurens County during its current growth spurt.
That growth could transform Laurens County from a residents-base of just over 60,000 to 110,000 in short order, the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission board was told Tuesday. As just a small measure of what’s about to happen, LCWSC is planning for 6 new lift-stations for its countywide sewer system, if all the growth builds out.
And this measure is not complete - development inside the city limits of Laurens is handled by a different system. LCWSC General Manager Jeff Field said his understanding of Laurens’ pending growth is 1,500 new residences.
Growth in the county could be slowed somewhat by the Laurens County Council’s recently passed new Subdivision Ordinance - and its restrictions on densely-packed subdivisions - that could make the county less financially attractive for developers. But that would be in the future - right now, LCWSC has been told that it should plan for sewer service (or be on standby in case septic tank subdivisions don’t work out) for these developments and improvement projects:
Northern Laurens County:
- Coachman Drive, 64 houses;
- Upgrades at the Bethany Tank;
- Durbin Road/Jones Road, 287 houses;
- Fountainbrook 5 - 18 houses;
- Durbin Meadows - 635 houses;
- Canterbrook Farms, 290 houses, 131 townhomes;
- Woodfield spec building, 188 employees;
- Abercrombie Farms/Brighton Meadows, 84 houses;
- Project Duke spec building - Sunny Days, 100 employees;
- Preliminary plans in Owings 2 - 3 more spec buildings;
- Reedy Creek Estates (near ZF), 143 houses;
- Connexial spec building - Project Shamrock, 13 employees;
- Wren Woods/Cardinal Drive, 525 houses, Friendship Church Road across from Country Fresh;
- ISO Parkway upgrade, Fibertex expansion and upsize, across from Gray Court-Owings School;
- Wells Creek, 483 houses;
- Foxbank, 253 houses behind Gray Court-Owings School;
Middle Laurens County:
- Metric Road elevated tank, Hwy 14;
- Bolt Road, Hickory Tavern, 49 houses;
- Hickory Tavern Tank replacement, 250,000 gallons;
- Hospital Area improvements, 1 million gallons elevated water tank;
- Hidden Hills, 75 houses;
Southern Laurens County:
- Wilder, Hwy 56 and Springdale Dr., 135 townhomes;
- Clinton Commons Phase 1, 50 townhomes-apartments;
- Stone Creek, 254 houses;
- Hampton Woods Phase 2, 88 houses, Charlottes Road (others there have been previously approved for sewer);
- Hwy 56/76 replace pipes at and around railroad crossing;
- Forest Glen, 60 apartments;
- Milton Road, Joanna, rehab and replace lines.
These new developments are expected to add 185,909 gallons of wastewater in the average daily flow to the Clinton-Joanna Wastewater Treatment Plant.
This presentation was made by Damas Mattison, regulatory compliance and operations manager, at the Oct. 26 LCWSC Board meeting. The report did not require any board action, and most of these water-sewer expansion projects are in the public utility’s long-range plan.
LCWSC recently completed one of the largest infrastructure projects in Laurens County history - the Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plan on Hwy 221 South.
Presently, 56% of the water LCWSC pumps to customers comes from the Lake Greenwood plant - customers in Northern Laurens County are served with Greenville water purchased by LCWSC. There have been 123 new water taps installed in the LCWSC system this fiscal year, and Durbin Meadows requested 25 sewer taps in September.
With the growth coming, Field said LCWSC staff has looked at producing a Developers Policy Manual to guide housing developers through the taps-request and other processes.
Laurens County has benefitted on the industrial side from Greenville County, because many of the industrial sites identified there have instead turned into subdivisions, the board was told.
Also, an unknown right now is the potential effect of a BMW announcement - a $700 Million electric batteries production plant at Woodruff, and its effect on development in South Spartanburg County including the Enoree community.
